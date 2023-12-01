Local detectives worry about theft ring after multiple stolen goods located

CLARK COUNTY — A tip regarding stolen property led investigators to an all-day search of a property in the City of Springfield, and many vehicle owners are pleased to learn what was discovered.

>> Search for hit and run driver who fractured 3-year-old’s skull in Montgomery County

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators about the search Friday. To learn what the detectives uncovered, tune into News Center 7 at 6.

Detectives were out looking for a stolen trailer when they spotted a man tampering with a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The suspect appeared in court Friday on multiple counts of receiving stolen property.

He was given a $15,000 bond, but News Center 7 checked the jail records and it appears he has already bailed out.

“[We need] to determine if this is a personal use incident or if there is some sort of trafficking in stolen property that is taking place here,” Clark County Sheriff Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz said.

©2023 Cox Media Group