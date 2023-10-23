Local department announces death of retired officer

FRANKLIN — A local police department has announced the passing of a retired officer.

Officer Terry Smith passed away over the weekend.

He spent 31 years with the Franklin Police Department, serving from 1988-2019, Franklin Police wrote on social media.

Smith worked many roles including patrol, detective, and school resource officer.

“Terry was a friend to everyone and loved by all,” the department said. “You will be missed, Rest Easy Brother.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

