Local department announces death of retired officer

FRANKLIN — A local police department has announced the passing of a retired officer.
Officer Terry Smith passed away over the weekend.
He spent 31 years with the Franklin Police Department, serving from 1988-2019, Franklin Police wrote on social media.
Smith worked many roles including patrol, detective, and school resource officer.
“Terry was a friend to everyone and loved by all,” the department said. “You will be missed, Rest Easy Brother.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
