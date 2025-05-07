Local courts announce upcoming operation changes during NATO Parliamentary Assembly

DAYTON — Two courts in Montgomery County have announced some modifications to their operations during the upcoming NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly.

The Montgomery County Juvenile Court will operate on a limited basis from May 21 through May 26.

Eric Shafer, Juvenile Court Administrator, said this will be to reduce the number of people in or near the restricted “NATO village” zone.

The Court Services and Intervention Center will remain open, but the Detention Center will not host any outside groups. Visitations will take place virtually during this time.

Shafer also said the Court departments located outside of downtown Dayton, including the probation department, Nicholas Residential Treatment Center, and Center for Adolescent Services, will not be impacted by the assembly.

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, General Division, will operate during the NATO Assembly.

Currently, there aren’t any trials or other hearings scheduled from May 21 through May 23.

A spokesperson for the court said the court will remotely conduct its regularly scheduled arraignment docket for in-custody defendants only on May 22 at 8:30 a.m.

The Civil Stalking Protection Order Office will also be open during the assembly and ex parte hearings will be conducted, if required.

The entrance to the court building on N. Perry Street will be closed during the assembly. There will be signs on the doors directing people to the entrance for the Dayton-Montgomery County Court Building at the corner of W. Third Street and N. Perry Street.

