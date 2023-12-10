Local county Sheriff’s office to hold blood drive next month

MERCER COUNTY — A local county Sheriff’s office is holding a blood drive next month.

On Jan. 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is holding a blood drive.

The drive will be held in the front parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office.

All blood donations will stay local to help family, friends, and neighbors, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

