Local county sees ‘substantial drop’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CLARK COUNTY — A local county has reported a substantial decrease in people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Clark County Health District said as of this week their COVID-19 hospital admission level is low with six hospitalizations confirmed.

The health district said this is a “substantial drop” from the previous week.

The health district reminded residents to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

















