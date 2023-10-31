Local county to receive $500K in state funding to improve Internet access

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County will be receiving state funding to help improve Internet access.

BroadbandOhio awarded $500,000 in grant funding to assist the Darke County Board of Commissioners in its partnerships to assist the Darke County Board of Commissioners expand a hybrid fiber wireless network, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday.

The funding will be used to fix tower sites across the county and help improve Internet coverage to 20,000 households or roughly 50,000 residents in its partnership with Agile Network Builders, LLC.

“Broadband expansion is now more critical than ever,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “The connectivity enabled by this funding will not only offer the residents of Darke County increased opportunities to engage with the modern world, but it will also empower local businesses to broaden their reach and navigate the ever-evolving marketplace more successfully.”

The project is expected to take 18 to 24 months with expected completion by June 2025. The total project is expected to cost nearly $2.8 million.

“We are pleased that functional broadband access will be available to more than 90 percent of our county residents,” said Darke County Commissioner Larry Holmes. “The benefits to our residents and businesses will be wide-ranging, from improving the quality of everyday life to the ability for a business to compete in today’s worldwide marketplace.”

