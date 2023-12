MORAINE — A local garbage collection organization wants to repurpose your Christmas tree.

The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is collecting Christmas trees to turn into mulch.

Trees can be dropped off at the facility on Encrete Lane during its operating hours.

The organization asks that you remove any tinsel, ornaments, or lights before dropping it off.

