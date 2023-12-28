Local county issues warning after reports of credit card skimming

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning about suspected card skimming.
In a social media post, the sheriff’s office shared examples of skimmers, or fake card readers, at gas stations.
The reader could have extra or missing pieces or a broken security seal.
You can avoid this kind of fraud at the pump by:
- Using the gas pump closest to the building, most skimmers are installed on the outer pumps
- Use a digital wallet like Apple Pay or tap-to-pay on your card
- Pay with cash or use a card inside
- Set up card alerts to get emails, texts or app notifications for any new transactions
