Local county issues warning after reports of credit card skimming

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning about suspected card skimming.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office shared examples of skimmers, or fake card readers, at gas stations.

The reader could have extra or missing pieces or a broken security seal.

You can avoid this kind of fraud at the pump by:

Using the gas pump closest to the building, most skimmers are installed on the outer pumps

Use a digital wallet like Apple Pay or tap-to-pay on your card

Pay with cash or use a card inside

Set up card alerts to get emails, texts or app notifications for any new transactions

More information can be found here.









