Local county issues warning after reports of credit card skimming

By WHIO Staff
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning about suspected card skimming.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office shared examples of skimmers, or fake card readers, at gas stations.

The reader could have extra or missing pieces or a broken security seal.

You can avoid this kind of fraud at the pump by:

  • Using the gas pump closest to the building, most skimmers are installed on the outer pumps
  • Use a digital wallet like Apple Pay or tap-to-pay on your card
  • Pay with cash or use a card inside
  • Set up card alerts to get emails, texts or app notifications for any new transactions

More information can be found here.



