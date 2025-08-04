Local contractor lands $2M Army contract

MIAMISBURG — A local contractor has secured a $2 million U.S. Army contract to design and prototype a lightweight electric motor/generator system for hybrid-electric military vehicles.

The contract, awarded to CRG Defense in Miamisburg, is part of a broader $17.25 million initiative aimed at accelerating hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for next-generation ground and air platforms, according to a spokesperson for the contractor.

“This is a clean-sheet design tailored to meet Army mission needs,” said Jake Monat, vice president of innovation at CRG Defense.

Chris Hemmelgarn, chief technology officer, said the investment will help “fill a critical industrial gap.”

Under the contract, CRG Defense will develop a 50-kilowatt-class permanent magnet machine optimized for high-voltage military systems. The system will be designed, sourced, and manufactured entirely in the United States.

Few U.S. suppliers currently offer high-voltage, high-power electric motors suitable for military use, with most being foreign-made or designed for low-voltage systems. This creates strategic vulnerabilities in the defense supply chain.

CRG Defense has nearly three decades of experience developing integrated power and propulsion systems.

The contract further strengthens Ohio’s role in defense electrification and high-tech manufacturing, aligning with regional efforts to attract investment and grow the industrial base for dual-use propulsion technologies.

