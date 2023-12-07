Local companies team up to bring market, urgent care to Dayton

DAYTON — A game changer is on the way for a local community.

Dayton Children’s Hospital and The Sunrise Village are teaming up to bring a food market as well as an urgent care.

“I have to pinch myself some time to believe that this is happening,” Robbie Brandon, Founder and CEO of Sunlight Village said.

This project is a personal one for Robbie Brandon.

I grew up in West Dayton. Grocery stores and doctor’s office, pharmacies and all these things was within distance when I grew up, and none of that’s there now,” Brandon said.

She wants the west side to get back to what it once was and that begins with fixing some problems.

One issue — there are little to no grocery stores.

THE USDA has West Dayton listed as a food desert.

Those are reasons why a market is coming soon to the Miami Chapel neighborhood on Germantown Street.

Brandon said it’s going to focus on healthy foods.

The market is also going to be a part of a pediatric urgent care.

“What they really need is that on-demand care, when families have no place else to go, where are they supposed to go?”

Dayton Children’s Hospital and The Sunlight Village are coming together to have one location better serve the entire west side.

“It feels really, really good to be a part of bringing something back home,” Brandon said.

They are still gathering sources for the funding but hope to break ground this spring.

