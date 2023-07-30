Local communities to partner with law enforcement in celebrating ‘National Night Out’

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local communities will be celebrating National Night Out Tuesday night across the Miami Valley.

The City of Dayton will be holding four events across the city Tuesday night, Dayton Police wrote on social media.

City leaders, along with police and medics will be in four different areas.

The times and locations are:

5:45 p.m.- Stuart Patterson Park

6:25 p.m.- E. Third Street and June Street

7:05 p.m.- Westwood Elementary

7:45 p.m.- Oak & Ivy Park

Other communities will be celebrating National Night Out.

This includes:

The City of Kettering will be celebrating National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Government Center on Shroyer Road, Kettering Police wrote on social media.

There will be Skyline coney dogs, a dunk tank, a bouncy house, and more.

Moraine Police will be holding a National Night Out event at 3800 Main Street from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Huber Heights will be celebrating National Night Out at Wayne High School at 5400 Chambersburg Road from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a children’s play area, vendors, food trucks, blood drive, and people are asked to bring school supplies.

The City of Springfield’s National Night Out will be at Veterans Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information on National Night Out, visit this web page.





