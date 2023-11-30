Local coffee shop opening full-service restuarant

BROOKVILLE — A local coffee shop announced its plans to open a full-service restaurant.

Cafe 19, located at 19 West National Road in Englewood, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“So we’ve been keeping this hushed for a little bit but now that things are finally moving along we wanted to announce that we are opening a 3rd location, except this one is a full service restaurant in downtown Brookville,” the post said. “We are working tirelessly to get this open in the next few months with a projected opening TBD!”

The coffee shop said gift cards are on sale and the sales will help with the building costs.

All gift cards will be usable at all three locations.

