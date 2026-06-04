Local club donates bears to Centerville Police Department

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Noon Optimist Club donated teddy bears to a local police department.
The bears were donated to the Centerville Police Department, according to a social media post.
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The bears will ride in the officers’ patrol cars and be given to children who may be experiencing a difficult, stressful, or traumatic situation.
The support from the Centerville Noon Optimist Club will bring countless smiles and comfort when it’s needed the most, according to the post.
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