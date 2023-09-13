Local city works with Red Cross to create more safety shelters

TROTWOOD — One of the places hit hard by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes wants to be better prepared if something like that happens again.

The City of Trotwood is working to have more shelters available.

The Red Cross said it has a shelter agreement with the school, and now the city is working towards having more.

Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum said that the 2019 tornadoes damaged and destroyed more than 1,100 properties in the city.

As the continues to recover, it would like to have two more places in the city to serve as shelters.

The Red Cross said it works with local communities all over the country to establish shelter agreements.

Shelters must have several resources like electricity, sufficient capacity for cots, and fire alarms.

Trotwood officials want to work with the Red Cross to see if some churches in the city can become shelters.

“This is important because this is the next step in disaster planning for us. And we don’t want to forget, and we don’t want to become comfortable now that we are recovered to the degree we are,” Kellum said.

The shelters would also work as cooling and heating stations as the seasons change.

