Local city swears in recently elected council members

CLAYTON — Three local city council members were sworn into office at a recent city council meeting.

>>Car crashes into fire truck while firefighters on scene of earlier garage fire

The City of Clayton posted on social media that Ryan Farmer, Tim Gorman, and Kenny Henning were each sworn into office at Thursday’s city council meeting.

Gorman and Henning were each sworn in for another term. The swearing-in was done by Montgomery County Judge Amy Ellis, former county assistant prosecutor.

Ryan Farmer is the newest member.

He was sworn into office by State Rep. Bernie Willis (R-Springfield).

The City of Clayton’s next council meeting will take place on Jan. 18.

Tim Gorman (L) sworn into City of Clayton City Council by Mont Cty Judge Amy Ellis (R) Photo contributed by City of Clayton's Facebook Page (City of Clayton)

Kenny Henning (L) sworn into City of Clayton City Council by Mont Cty Judge Amy Ellis (R) Photo contributed by City of Clayton's Facebook Page (City of Clayton)

©2024 Cox Media Group