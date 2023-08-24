Local city renames roadway connecter project after late mayor

MIAMISBURG — A new roadway connector in Miamisburg has been named after the city’s former mayor, Thursday.

At the Mound Science and Energy Museum, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins and Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) gathered to rename the new connector after late Mayor Richard Church. and announce $1 million in funding for the connector.

“I am proud to announce the ceremonial naming of the Mound Connector Project as the Richard C. Church Jr. Connector. The road sign next to me will be placed on portions of the mound connector to honor Church’s legacy, improving the mound connector, Miamisburg, and access to our community,” Collins said.

Congressman Turner announced that $1 million in federal funding will go to Miamisburg to kick-start this project.

Mayor Church severed from 1992 to 2020 and had the longest tenure in the city’s history. He was always looking for ways to innovate within the community and city he served.

“He made certain that he was not just a mayor for Miamisburg, that he actually saw himself as a regional mayor and he wanted to make sure that everyone knew the priorities and the important things that were here,” Turner said.

Mayor Collins said Church worked to re-develop and revitalize downtown by attracting innovative and growing companies to join the community.

The federal funding will help build the interchange to connect Austin Boulevard, Interstate 75, and South Miamisburg.

“This funding has allowed the city to leverage more dollars to attract more funding for the mound connector project. These upgrades will make it easier for people to travel into Miamisburg, with the hope of bringing new jobs to southwest Ohio,” Collins said.

The city’s goal is to make travel easier for those who come and go, but these efforts will call for other roadway expansions.

The City of Miamisburg, Montgomery County, Miami Township, and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission are working together to complete the various roadway improvements that will be necessary for the connector.

Those include the Miamisburg-Springboro Pike from Medlar Road to Benner Road expanding into three lanes. The same goes for Benner from Miamisburg-Springboro Pike to Dayton-Cincinnati Pike.

A roundabout will also be added at Miamisburg-Springboro Pike and Benner Road to alleviate rush-hour congestion.

“Mayor Church’s legacy and accomplishments continue to be felt,” Collins said.

