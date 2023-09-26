Local city offices closed Friday afternoon for employees to attend annual event

PIQUA, Miami County — City offices in Piqua will be closed Friday afternoon, Sept. 29, a spokesperson from the city said.

The offices will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This closure will allow city employees to attend the annual employee appreciation event, the spokesperson said.

The Piqua Utility Business Office, including telephones, will not be open but will return during normal business hours on Monday.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will run on their normal schedules, the spokesperson said.

