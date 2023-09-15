Local city offers water bill rebate in exchange for shopping locally

BELLBROOK — A local city has created an initiative to encourage its residents to shop locally.

Construction to revitalize Downtown Bellbrook during the summer has slowed visits to local businesses, the city said in a release.

To help counteract this, the city is incentivizing area residents to shop locally.

Beginning Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, any Bellbrook water customer can submit proof of purchase from a Bellbrook business and the City will rebate $10 from their next residential water bill.

The city said it works by shopping at any business within the city and asking for a promo code.

Residents can send the payment code in with their next payment on their residential water bill by:

If you pay your water bill online, send the promo code in an email to: shoplocal@cityofbellbrook.org with your address in the subject line and the promo code in the email body

If you pay your water bill by mail or in person, write the promo code on your statement or check memo line

Any other or alternate method is to call the utility billing office (937-848-4638) with your address and promo code

Sugarcreek Township residents who are serviced by Bellbrook can also participate.

More information can be found here.

