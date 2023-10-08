Local city offers leaf collection for residents

ENGLEWOOD — A local community will have the opportunity to have their leaves picked up right from their roadways.

>>Shooting involving off-duty officer under investigation after aggravated robbery in Kettering

According to a Facebook post from the city, the Englewood Service Department will begin its annual leaf program Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The program will last over a month with a scheduled end date of Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The city said pickup days will vary, but their goal is to pick up leaves throughout the city at least once a week.

There are a few rules Englewood residents must follow to get their leaves picked up:

Rake leaves into the street, approximately six inches away from the gutter to allow rainwater to enter the catch basins.

Leaves will not be picked up from under, between, or around cars.

Do not put grass clippings, tree branches, or brush with the leaves. These clog the vacuum units and will not be picked up.

Do not try to rake as trucks are going by, bagged leaves will be collected during normal trash hours.

©2023 Cox Media Group