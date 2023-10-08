Local city offers leaf collection for residents

ENGLEWOOD — A local community will have the opportunity to have their leaves picked up right from their roadways.
>>Shooting involving off-duty officer under investigation after aggravated robbery in Kettering
According to a Facebook post from the city, the Englewood Service Department will begin its annual leaf program Tuesday, Oct. 10.
The program will last over a month with a scheduled end date of Wednesday, Nov. 22.
The city said pickup days will vary, but their goal is to pick up leaves throughout the city at least once a week.
There are a few rules Englewood residents must follow to get their leaves picked up:
- Rake leaves into the street, approximately six inches away from the gutter to allow rainwater to enter the catch basins.
- Leaves will not be picked up from under, between, or around cars.
- Do not put grass clippings, tree branches, or brush with the leaves. These clog the vacuum units and will not be picked up.
- Do not try to rake as trucks are going by, bagged leaves will be collected during normal trash hours.
©2023 Cox Media Group