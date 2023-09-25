Local city on list for slowest internet speeds in rural areas of country

OHIO — Internet speeds across rural areas in the country have been ranked by SatelliteInternet.com, and multiple cities listed are from Ohio.

Between August 2022 to July 2023, SatelliteInternet.com collected data from more than 313,000 speed tests in small towns and cities to measure download speeds.

The study found that the average download speed in rural U.S. areas is 111.87 Mbps, and the median download speed is 45.66 Mbps, according to SatelliteInternet.com.

These are both faster than the average and median speeds in 2022, but they are still behind the national average.

One Ohio city made the list for the fastest average internet speed, and that is Washington Court House with 166.59 as the mean download speed and 142.70 as the median download speed, according to the website.

Three Ohio cities made the list for the slowest average internet speeds, and those include Norwalk, Mount Vernon, and Urbana.

Norwalk, Ohio has a mean download speed of 68.26 and a median download speed of 8.04.

Mount Vernon, Ohio has a mean download speed of 46.94 and a median download speed of 8.86.

Urbana, Ohio is at the bottom of the list having a mean download speed of 54.74 and a median download speed of 9.39.

Additionally, Urbana has one of the least improved internet speeds in the country with a median download speed change of -72.14%, according to the website.

