Local city hosts ‘Winter Wellness Challenge’

FAIRBORN — A local city is hosting its very own “Winter Wellness Challenge.”
Residents in the City of Fairborn can participate in the challenge for a chance to win a “swag bag,” according to a Facebook post by the city.
To participate, residents can register through a link sent to their email, or here, by Jan. 21, 2024.
To qualify for a chance to win, Fairborn residents must participate in these seven challenges:
- Read a book
- Snap a winter photo in Fairborn
- Workout
- Drink 64 ounces of water a day
- Write a daily gratitude statement
- Craft
- Give back to charity (time or supplies)
Three residents will be selected as the winners.
