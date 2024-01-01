Local city hosts ‘Winter Wellness Challenge’

FAIRBORN — A local city is hosting its very own “Winter Wellness Challenge.”

>> Man arrested after hours-long investigation at Moraine home

Residents in the City of Fairborn can participate in the challenge for a chance to win a “swag bag,” according to a Facebook post by the city.

To participate, residents can register through a link sent to their email, or here, by Jan. 21, 2024.

To qualify for a chance to win, Fairborn residents must participate in these seven challenges:

Read a book Snap a winter photo in Fairborn Workout Drink 64 ounces of water a day Write a daily gratitude statement Craft Give back to charity (time or supplies)

Three residents will be selected as the winners.

©2023 Cox Media Group