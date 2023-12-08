Local city council swears in new mayor, vice mayor, councilmen

BEAVERCREEK — A local city council has sworn in its newest members, according to a social media post from the city.

The Beavercreek City Council members took the oath of office Thursday, Dec. 7.

Their terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, the post said.

The following members were sworn in:

Mayor-elect Don Adams; formally served as Vice Mayor from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Vice Mayor-elect Pete Bales; formally served as a Councilman from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Councilman Charles Curran; this will be his second term as a Councilman. He served his first term from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Councilman-elect David Litteral

Councilman Glenn Duerr and Councilwoman Tiffany Schwartz will serve on the council until Dec. 31, 2025.

For information on the Beavercreek City Council meeting times, visit the city’s website.

