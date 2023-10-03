Local city announces no tax levy on ballot this November

OAKWOOD — A local city has announced that it will not put a tax levy on this year’s November ballot.

>>Kettering Planning Commission asks city to deny Sheetz plans

The City of Oakwood had planned to put a 3.75 mill property tax renewal on the ballot for voters, but won’t be due to a clerical error, the city manager announced.

“The city took all of the proper actions to place the renewal levy on the ballot, but as a result of a clerical error, the final paperwork was sent to the Montgomery County Auditor, rather than the Montgomery County Board of Elections,” said Norbert Klopsch. “This error prevents the matter from being voted on in November.”

The city says it will place the tax levy on the 2024 ballot.

It plans to keep the total amount generated by the levy the same as the expiring levy.

©2023 Cox Media Group