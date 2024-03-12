Local Chick-fil-A to be closed until mid-summer

BEAVERCREEK — A local Chick-fil-A restaurant has temporarily closed its doors.

The restaurant located at 2360 N Fairfield Road is currently undergoing a remodel, which will feature refreshed finishes inside the restaurant and new exterior canopies to the drive-thru, according to a statement from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The restaurant is expected to reopen in mid-summer, the statement said.

For updates on reopening, you can visit the Chick-fil-A Beavercreek Facebook page.

