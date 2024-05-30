Local blood center seeks donations for Texas tornado victims

DAYTON — A local blood center is doing what it can to help those impacted by a deadly tornado outbreak in Texas.

Solvita said that hospitals in north Texas are in critical need of type O negative blood after a tornado ripped through the area Saturday killing at least seven people and injuring more than 80.

Solvita is a Blood Emergency Readiness Corps member and is obligated to assist.

The Dayton-based blood center said it is also in critical need of multiple blood types, including type O and B, due to high hospital usage and interrupted collections during the holiday.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center now through June 1 can choose between a free Kings Island e-ticket or a $15 e-gift card.

You can schedule an appointment to donate on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.





