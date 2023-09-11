Local blood center has urgent need for type O blood

DAYTON — The Solvita Blood Center issued a community alert for an urgent need for type O blood, according to a spokesperson from the center.

The urgency is due to 269 units of type O blood being used for several trauma cases in area hospitals over the weekend.

Solvita desperately needs type O negative and is in low supply of type O positive, the spokesperson said.

Solvita started the weekend with a low supply as no collections were made on the Labor Day holiday.

Make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Dayton.

There will be many blood drives this week, and those include:

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Greenville Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.

St. Remy’s Hall, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 101 Remy St., Russia.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

CMH Regional Health System, noon to 6:30 p.m. 610 West Main St.

Brookville, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

Franklin Monroe High School, 8 a.m. to noon 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

New Testament Church of Christ, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 752 West Main St., Hagerstown.

Preble Shawnee High School, 8 a.m. to noon 5495 Somers Gratis Road, Camden.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Eaton Community Church, noon to 6 p.m. 813 Camden Road.

Hamilton, noon to 6:30 p.m. Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton, 1 Riverfront Plaza.

Logan County Discovery Center, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 1973 state Route 47, Bellefontaine.

Pleasant View Missionary Church, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville.

Friday, Sept. 15

Day Air Ballpark Plaza, noon to 4 p.m. 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton.

United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance, noon to 4 p.m. 8763 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester.

Xenia YMCA, noon to 4 p.m. 336 Progress Drive.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Newspring Church, 8 a.m. to noon 1150 South Main St., Springboro.

Oakwood, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road.

St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville.

Zion Lutheran Church, 8 a.m. to noon 5550 Munger Road, Dayton.

To save time while donating blood, use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

