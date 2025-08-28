Local bistro aims to help fight food insecurity during and beyond national fundraising campaign

XENIA — A local bistro wants to give back thousands of meals to the community.

One Bistro in Xenia is hosting its 7th annual fundraiser as part of National Everybody Eats Week, aiming to provide 7,500 meals to Greene County residents.

The fundraiser, which runs until August 30, seeks to address food insecurity in the community by encouraging donations. The bistro told News Center 7 that every $10 donation feeds one neighbor in need.

“We join community cafes across the nation to bring awareness to food insecurity and give back,” said Margie Cook, manager of One Bistro.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies have also traded in their badges for aprons to help serve the community.

“This place means so much to so many people, and we’re just proud and blessed to be a part of it,” Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said. “We want to do everything we can to help them continue their blessing.”

One Bistro has already prepared 3,500 meals towards their goal and expects a full house throughout the week.

“Yesterday we were very busy. The sheriff did some great business last year,” Cook said. “It was a very packed house, so we’re expecting a crowd.”

Even after the fundraiser ends, One Bistro will continue its mission by offering a community meal every Wednesday.

