Local animal welfare league seeking volunteers to build shelter for cows

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local animal welfare league is asking for volunteers to help with a project.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is seeking volunteers to help build a small shelter for their cows.

>> 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Riverside, police say

According to a social media post by the league, they already have all the materials for the shelter, but their original group of builders can no longer complete the project.

The league said they would like to get the shelter done as soon as possible so the cows have a warmer place during the night.

If you’re interested in helping the animal welfare league, call (937) 834-5236.

©2024 Cox Media Group