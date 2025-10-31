Local animal resources are working to help those impacted by Gov’t shutdown

DAYTON — SICSA, a nonprofit organization in Miami Valley, is offering support to government workers with pets affected by the ongoing shutdown.

SICSA provides temporary care for pet owners in crisis and distributes free dry pet food throughout Dayton. The nonprofit aims to help pet owners keep their pets despite financial hardships.

“Rather than, you know, telling people that if they need help, they should surrender their pet. SICSA is really doing our best to come up with programs and services, to help people keep their pets,” said Jessie Sullvian, Director of Adoption and Alternative Services at SICSA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

SICSA and area humane societies, including the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, are requesting donations of pet food, kitty litter, and treats from the community to support those impacted by the government shutdown.

Sullvian emphasized the importance of community support and donations in sustaining SICSA’s programs, stating, “We’re also in need of dry dog and cat food. So that will really help sustain our pet food assistance program as well.”

SICSA’s efforts are crucial in helping pet owners navigate the challenges posed by the government shutdown, ensuring that pets remain with their families during difficult times.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group