Local animal rescue needs help finding people who abandoned puppies

GERMANTOWN, Montgomery County — Four puppies were abandoned outside of the Robyn’s Nest, an animal rescue, in Germantown Sunday night.

RVT and Executive Director of Robyn’s Nest, Robyn McGeorge found the four puppies in their outdoor exercise pen without food or water.

The animal rescue has been in contact with the Germantown Police Department, and the department confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation.

They are also searching for foster homes for the puppies, which are around 8 months old, the rescue said. People interested can apply to be a foster parent on their website.





