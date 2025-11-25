Local Amazon driver extinguishes apartment fire, goes back to work

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police said an Amazon delivery driver saved lives and an entire apartment building from burning down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Matt Siemaszko said he’s been delivering Amazon packages for about two years, and his routes are typically in the Huber Heights area.

He’s seen things like car crashes or cars abandoned in ditches, but running into an apartment unit on fire is not something he’s faced before.

“It was really weird, I was just in the right place at the right time,” Siemaszko said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He said he had just put down a package at a unit next door when he noticed people running out of the unit next to him.

Black smoke poured out of the doors.

Without hesitation, Siemaszko ran to his Amazon van and grabbed his fire extinguisher, something he said he is required to have with him.

“The ceiling was on fire, wall was on fire, looked like maybe a stove, but it was really full of smoke, it was hard to see,” he said.

He sprayed the fire as much as he could, ran outside to catch his breath, and back in he went.

“The fire extinguisher went out, and I was like ‘I gotta get out of here,’ and I ran out the front door,” he said.

Fire crews rolled up minutes later.

Once Siemaszko learned that everyone was okay and that the fire was out, he went on with the last couple of hours of his shift.

He said he would do it all again if he were put in the same situation.

Amazon said it’s not uncommon for drivers to jump in to help, especially during the holiday season.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group