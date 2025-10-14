Local airport not yet feeling impacts from government shutdown

DAYTON — Two weeks ago the government shutdown and News Center 7 is looking at the impact its had on flights at airports people from the Miami Valley tend to use the most.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton International Airport said on Tuesday that they aren’t seeing impacts from the shutdown so far. Columbus’ airport didn’t directly answer News Center 7’s question and Cincinnati’s airport didn’t respond to our request.

News Center 7 checked and has seen sporadic flight delays at airports around the country because of staffing shortages of air traffic controllers.

At Indianapolis International Airport, Marcia Wurster has been working the security checkpoint on Concourse B. It’s not her regular job at the airport.

“I lead the commercial enterprise team, the team that’s bringing in more airlines, more non-stop flights, bringing in more restaurants and shops,” Wurster said.

During high-trave days, she volunteers to help the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Big crowds and the government shutdown are leading to a call for volunteers at Indianapolis’ airport.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, that kind of call has not gone out at Dayton International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Dayton’s airport confirmed to News Center 7’s John Bedell that they have not seen any delays or cancellations due to TSA staffing during the shutdown yet.

Last week, tens of thousands of flyers at airports in Nashville, Dallas, Boston, and other cities suffered sporadic slowdown from air traffic staffing issues and callouts.

TSA and air traffic controllers are deemed essential by the government, requiring them to work during the shutdown without immediate pay. And uptick in air traffic control workers calling out sick has raised concerns over staffing shortages.

On Tuesday, News Center 7 heard from the head of the union that represents air traffic controllers about the effects of the shutdown.

“Keep your focus somehow on your primary job of saving lives while figuring out where you’re going to pick up some income to take care of the most important thing to you, which is your family,” Nick Daniels, President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said. “So with that being said, we’re calling on the elected officials to end this shutdown.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week Air traffic controllers who violate agency sick leave policies during the government shutdown will face punishment.

The union that represents air traffic controllers, said in a statement on its website that it does not condone their members taking actions that would compromise the safety of the country’s airspace.

The union also urged workers to keep showing up on the job, even though they are not being paid on schedule.

A spokesperson for TSA told News Center 7 on Tuesday about their staffing thus far during the shutdown:

“Approximately 61,000 of the agency’s 64,000 employees are considered excepted or exempt and TSA will continue operations to keep the travelling public safe. While TSA is prepared to continue screening about 2.5M passengers a day, an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports. We kindly ask for our passengers’ patience during this time. Despite this challenge, we will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people. TSA has not experienced any delay in operations due to callouts, and remains fully capable of facilitating safe and secure travel for passengers.” — TSA spokesperson

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group