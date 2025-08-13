Local agency unites families with their new trained service dogs

XENIA — Families from across the country travel hundreds and even thousands of miles to Greene County to meet their service dogs at 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia.

The Recer family traveled six hours from St. Louis, Missouri, to meet their new service dog, Kenny, after waiting two and a half years.

“The reason we started this journey is Benton was having, he’s autistic and epileptic, and he was having tons and tons and tons of seizures, and also eloping,” said Suzanne Recer, Benton’s mother.

Kalynn Clark, the Development Director at 4 Paws, explained that it takes two years to breed, raise, and train a service dog, with about $40,000 invested in each dog.

Families fundraise for half of the cost, while 4 Paws covers the rest.

Currently, 4 Paws has about 200 kids on the waitlist for service dogs.

Clark emphasized the importance of volunteers who help take care of the dogs at the facility, foster them, and train them until they are ready to meet their forever families.

“It just brings you so much joy and purpose to know that what we’re doing here is truly making an impact to help others,” Clark said.

The families will spend the next ten days working with their trainers to learn all about their brand-new service dogs.

Suzanne Recer expressed her hopes for Kenny to not only keep an eye on Benton but also to become his best friend.“It’s an emotional rollercoaster, most definitely excited, excited nerves to learn, but excited nerves teaching both of them to love each other,” she said.

The event at 4 Paws for Ability highlights the significant impact service dogs have on families, providing both companionship and support for children with special needs.

