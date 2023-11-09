Local AAA stores accepting Toys for Tots donations

DAYTON — If you’re looking to donate holiday gifts for local children in need, then you might want to head to your nearest AAA store.

Area AAA stores are currently serving as public donation sites for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots gift drive.

From now through Dec. 1, AAA members and members of the public can bring unwrapped toys to any AAA store.

Gifts are accepted for children up to 16 years old.

Toys for Tots prefers not to accept realistic-looking weapons and gifts with food, according to a AAA spokesperson.

Below are the AAA stores in the Miami Valley that are serving as drop-off locations:

Beavercreek, 3321 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, 45431

North Dayton, 6580 N. Main St., Dayton, 45415

Dayton South, 14 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, 45459

Huber Heights, 8381 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, 45424

Springfield, 755 Bechtle Ave., Springfield, 45504

Troy, 4 S. Stanfield Road, Troy, 45373

