Liver transplant patient throws 1st pitch at Dragons game

DAYTON — A liver transplant patient threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Dayton Dragons game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Life Connection of Ohio Volunteer Don Melillo was told he had liver cancer back in Feb. 2012 and his only hope for survival was a liver transplant.

He received a transplant in October 2012 and was given a new opportunity in life, according to Life Connection of Ohio.

Don’s gift of life allows him to spend more time with his family, including five grandsons.

He also spends much of his time educating the public about the importance of organ donation.

Visit this website to learn about organ donation.

Liver transplant throws 1st pitch at Dragons game Photo contributed by Michael Burianek (via Life Connection of Ohio) (Michael Burianek (via Life Connection of Ohio) /Michael Burianek (via Life Connection of Ohio))

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



