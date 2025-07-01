LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami County

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Miami County until 12:15 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s been a wet start to Tuesday morning, with rain moving through the region.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz, storms linger around for the morning before turning most sunny during the afternoon.

A few showers or isolated storms may redevelop late in the day.

Potential Rainfall Totals

Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high in the mid-80s.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group