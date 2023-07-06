Little Pantry to open in Fairborn, additional Greene County locations planned

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Public Health is inviting residents to attend the unveiling of the county’s first “Little Pantry” with a food drive in Fairborn.

The event is next Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the GCPH Satellite Office on South Central Avenue.

The public is encouraged to bring non-perishable food to the unveiling to help stock the Little Pantry.

Greene County Public Health said they plan to open additional Little Pantries in Xenia and Jamestown later this summer.

