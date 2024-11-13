Nearly 2,000 power outages reported across Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Some people across the Miami Valley are without power Wednesday morning.

At least 1,900 AES customers in Darke County are without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

The area is mainly concentrated near Gettysburg not far from The Solid Rock Apostolic Church.

We will update this story.

