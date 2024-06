MIAMI TWP — The left lane of I-75 Southbound is blocked after a car caught fire in Miami Township.

Units were dispatched to a car fire on I-75 beyond 675 North on reports of a car fire around 1 p.m.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, The car was fully on fire, but all occupants appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

We will update this story as we learn more.

