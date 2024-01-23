Drivers dealing with slick roads for this morning’s commute

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers could be dealing with slick conditions due to the rain on Tuesday morning.

>>Winter Weather Advisory for entire region, freezing rain, slick conditions possible this morning

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were also dispatched around 4:10 a.m. on initial reports of a two-vehicle crash on Southbound Interstate 675 near State Route 444.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that one of the vehicles may have been in a ditch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that troopers responded to the scene and that the left lane was closed.

No injuries were reported with this crash.

We are dealing with wets throughout the morning.

