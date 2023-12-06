UPDATE: All lanes back open following crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 9:10 a.m.

Drivers were impacted traveling on Southbound Interstate 75 following a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Delays due to crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 7:50 a.m. on SB I-75 at Needmore on initial reports of a crash.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was at the scene and saw a white pick-up truck and a black car both suffered front-end damage.

ODOT cameras are all lanes are back open on SB I-75 at Needmore Road.

Photos from the scene a white pick-up truck and a black car each sustained front-end damage.

We are working to learn if there are injuries with this crash and will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

UPDATE @ 8:50 a.m.

All lanes are blocked following a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township Wednesday morning.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and reports all lanes are blocked.

ODOT cameras are showing traffic is not moving while deputies are investigating the crash.

Photos from the scene show at least two vehicles are involved. One of the vehicles suffered front-end damage with airbags deployed.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Traffic is at a standstill on Southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies are at the scene.

ODOT cameras are showing the left and center lanes are blocked.

Photos from the scene show at least two vehicles are involved. One of the vehicles suffered front-end damage with airbags deployed.

News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Crash on SB I-75

