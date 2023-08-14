At least 4,000 power outages reported in Montgomery County this morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power this morning in Montgomery County.

AES Ohio is reporting 4,071 customers in Montgomery County are without power as of 6:39 a.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

It is mainly concentrated in the Dayton Mall area.

This includes Centerville, Miamisburg, and West Carrollton, Mary Kabel from AES Ohio told News Center 7.

She says crews are out working to restore power.

Callers into our newsroom tell us streetlights are out on Yankee Street.

If you are experiencing a power outage, call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243) or visit this webpage.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

