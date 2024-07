MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power across the area this morning.

AES Ohio is reporting over 3,600 customers lost power in Montgomery County, according to its outage map.

The area appears to be concentrated along Woodman Drive.

There are 3,662 customers without power in Montgomery County.

We will update this story.

