At least 3,000 outages reported in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — There are at least 3,000 people without power Friday morning in Greene County.

>>Several firefighters respond to house fire in Riverside

AES Ohio is reporting over 3,300 customers without power in Greene County, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

The outage appears to be concentrated in Beavercreek on N. Fairfield Road north of U.S. 35.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

There is no estimation as to when power will be restored.

We will continue to provide updates.









©2024 Cox Media Group