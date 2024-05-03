At least 2 injured in crash on I-75 near area outlet mall

MONROE — At least two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 75 Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on northbound I-75 near State Route 63.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Images from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera, one vehicle had overturned in the crash.

At least two people were injured. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

The crash temporarily shut down the exit from I-75 to SR 63, near the Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and will continue to update this story.

