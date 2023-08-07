At least 2 injured after crash in Greene County

SILVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — At least two people were injured after a crash in Greene County Monday morning.

Greene County dispatch confirmed deputies and medics were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US-35 near mile marker 25 in Silvercreek Township.

Two medics responded and made transports to an area hospital, dispatch said.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of those taken to the hospital.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.

