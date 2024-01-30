At least 2 hurt in one-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — At least two people are hurt after a one-vehicle crashed into a tree in Greene County Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Greene County medics were dispatched around 6:42 a.m. to U.S. 42 and Tinsley Road on initial reports of an injury crash.

Greene County Sheriff’s dispatchers tell News Center 7 that medics have arrived at the scene.

They did not say how serious the injuries were.

State troopers have also arrived at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

