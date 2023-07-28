At least 1 hurt following crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — At least one person is hurt following a crash in Shelby County early Friday morning.

>>Traffic on busy Kettering road to be impacted due to paving project through August

Officers and medics were dispatched just after 6:30 a.m. to the area of State Route 274 and State Route 29 on reports of a crash, according to initial scanner traffic.

Shelby County Sheriff dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 there is an active investigation ongoing but could not provide any other information.

Several officers and medics are the at the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group