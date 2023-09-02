At least 1 injured in Clayton crash Saturday morning

CLAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Clayton on Saturday.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. near N. Main Street and Garber Road.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital to have their injuries evaluated, dispatch records showed. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We’re working to learn more about what caused this crash and if anyone else was hurt.

