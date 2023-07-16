At least 1 injured after vehicle hits Dayton townhouse, then flees

DAYTON — A person was injured and subsequently hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into the front of a Dayton townhouse Sunday morning.

Dayton Police and Fire were originally dispatched at 9:15 a.m. to the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue on reports of a property crash. They were dispatched again about two hours later, at 11:29 a.m., to further inspect the incident where a vehicle crashed into the front of a two-story townhouse.

Officers and firefighters found that the front of the residence, and namely the front door, was damaged after a vehicle crashed into the home.

The driver and the suspect vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash. There was no description available for either the suspect vehicle or the driver.

At least one person reported injuries following the crash and requested a transport to Miami Valley Hospital for further care. The severity of their injuries were unknown at the time of questioning.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the crash.

We will update this story as it develops.

